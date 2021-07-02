NovoCure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,554 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the typical daily volume of 344 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock worth $47,015,032. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.27. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,677.70 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

