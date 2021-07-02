Minter Network Reaches Market Cap of $23.53 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $23.53 million and approximately $29,935.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00127044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00169145 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,368,215,864 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,006,297 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.