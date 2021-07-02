STASIS EURO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66,542.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $106.75 million and approximately $66,542.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

