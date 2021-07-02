PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 91.6% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $4,943.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,546.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.62 or 0.01462515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00428828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004009 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

