Friess Associates LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

