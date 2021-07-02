Friess Associates LLC Sells 11,967 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Friess Associates LLC reduced its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 205.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,895 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 236,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 333,386 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. 8,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $397.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Insiders have sold 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

