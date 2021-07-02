Friess Associates LLC Increases Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the quarter. Acushnet accounts for 1.3% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Friess Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Acushnet worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,128. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.