Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,556 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,184 shares of company stock worth $44,804,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $582.00. 9,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

