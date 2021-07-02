Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 62,675 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $80,483,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of F opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

