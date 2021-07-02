Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Stuart Crow Purchases 544,870 Shares

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) insider Stuart Crow bought 544,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,487.00 ($38,919.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
About Lake Resources
