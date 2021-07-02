Friess Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Friess Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,605 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Waitr worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Waitr by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 42,958 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 597,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 163,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 656,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of WTRH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 13,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $201.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

