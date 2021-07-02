Friess Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Friess Associates LLC lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,072,670 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 160,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,226. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.