The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.The Simply Good Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

SMPL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,443. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

