$0.39 EPS Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $40.35. 4,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

