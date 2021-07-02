Short Interest in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Declines By 45.0%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

