iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $63.30. 15,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,581. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

