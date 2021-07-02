Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,494,045. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $224.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

