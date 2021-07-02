View Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 741 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get View alerts:

VIEW traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,458. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26. View has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that View will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.