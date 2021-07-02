Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 714 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,254. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $538.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

