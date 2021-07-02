Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Billion Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,181,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669,803 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,583,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. 20,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.