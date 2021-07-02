Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $271.20 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $271,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,392. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

