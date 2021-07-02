Greenline Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.71. The stock had a trading volume of 83,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $224.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

