3,883 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.74. 14,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,454. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.