Friess Associates LLC Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 295,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. DZS accounts for 1.8% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Friess Associates LLC owned about 1.10% of DZS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,500. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $558.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

