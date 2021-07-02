Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce sales of $346.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.90 million to $349.20 million. Materion reported sales of $271.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,358. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.