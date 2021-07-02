Friess Associates LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. i3 Verticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Friess Associates LLC owned 0.39% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $15,062,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,367. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $986.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

