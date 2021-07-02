wave edu coin (WEC) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $143,549.92 and $452.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00127353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.41 or 1.00010177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

