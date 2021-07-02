RGM Capital LLC Takes $68.63 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 675,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,631,000. Guidewire Software accounts for about 3.0% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,116. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

