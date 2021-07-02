Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ASTE stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,277. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

