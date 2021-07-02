Yale University Buys New Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Great Ajax comprises 0.6% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,766. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $298.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

