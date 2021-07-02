RGM Capital LLC Has $105.06 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

RGM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Verint Systems comprises approximately 4.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 3.55% of Verint Systems worth $105,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,630,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 642,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $14,205,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after buying an additional 256,921 shares during the period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $173,648.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,522 shares of company stock worth $9,713,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.