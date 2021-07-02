KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $968,793,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after buying an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,361. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

