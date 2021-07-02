Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,713. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 438.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $190,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.