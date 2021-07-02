Symrise (SY1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symrise (FRA: SY1):

7/2/2021 – Symrise was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – Symrise was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/30/2021 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Symrise was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Symrise was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SY1 traded up €0.95 ($1.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €118.45 ($139.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,554 shares. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day moving average is €110.23.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

