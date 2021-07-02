PL Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 541,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870,000. Primis Financial makes up 1.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Primis Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FRST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,505. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $374.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

