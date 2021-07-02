PL Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp comprises approximately 6.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $757.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

