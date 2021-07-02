Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 145.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,943 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 941,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 81,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,873.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 433,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 425,254 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. 6,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,534. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock worth $2,094,531 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.