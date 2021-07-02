Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 217,252 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.33% of Cimarex Energy worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,089,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.93. 12,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.97.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

