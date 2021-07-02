SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in June

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 862,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 605.6 days.

Shares of SBHGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 716. SBI has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.64.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SBI had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, analysts predict that SBI will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

