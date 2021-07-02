Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,587 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 8.29% of comScore worth $24,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get comScore alerts:

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.86. 11,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.22. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SCOR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.