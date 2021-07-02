Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 186,699 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186,699 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $22,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 9,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

