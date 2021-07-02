Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 4,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,018. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

