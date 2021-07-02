Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $719,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $3,004,316. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.10. 4,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.