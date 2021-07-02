Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 88,585 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,585 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $294,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $143.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.34. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

