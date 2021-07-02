Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $859.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce $859.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $778.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $907.36 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,594,000 after buying an additional 600,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2,233.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 479,273 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,409,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

