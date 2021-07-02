Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dnb Asa from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

DNHBY remained flat at $$21.82 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

