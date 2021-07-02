Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits One Day Volume of $5.83 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $24.58 million and $5.83 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00017590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00241832 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

