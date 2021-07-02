Fort L.P. Acquires 265 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN opened at $574.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,804,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

