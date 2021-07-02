Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.20% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.74.

TSLA stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $682.67. The stock had a trading volume of 797,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.67. The stock has a market cap of $657.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla has a 52-week low of $237.12 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

