Tap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $286,415.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $286,415.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.14 or 0.00688044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00080169 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

